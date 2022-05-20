Police has started investigating circumstances around which 65 passengers who were traveling on a Link Bus registration number UBG423G were held at gunpoint and robbed in Mityana, Friday morning.

The incident has been confirmed by Wamala Region Police Spokesperson Rachel Kawala, who said that the incident happened at Bamujugu swamp at around 2am on Friday.

“Our preliminary findings have indicated that the bus left Budibugyo on Thursday evening at 7pm for Kampala. Upon reaching the swamp, it was intercepted at an illegal road block staged by about 10 robbers who were allegedly armed with guns and hammers,” Kawala said in a statement.

According to Wamala region police mouthpiece, the robbers intimidated the passengers into surrendering all their property and were able to take off with a yet to specified amount of money and property.

“Investigations are ongoing to apprehend the robbers, recover the guns used and passenger’s lost property,” she added.

According to Kawala, no injuries or deaths were recorded in the incident.

The incident comes barely days after another incident involving a Link Bus happened on Wednesday, when a Scania bus registration number UBD 269A belonging to Link Bus Company caught fire near Nateete, in Lubaga division.

Last week, government lifted the suspension it had imposed on Link buses after a grisly accident in Fort Portal that killed over 20 people a few weeks ago.

The suspension was lifted after the bus company promised to come good on putting in place measures for the safety of passengers and other people on the road.