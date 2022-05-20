The makers of a new energy drink on the market called Hypno have promised to open up a processing plant in the country that will employ hundreds of youth.

The promise was made during the launch of the drink at Akamwesi Mall earlier this week.

One of Hypno drink’s top personnel Henry Musasizi Kyeyune noted that, “Since the outbreak of COVID-19, many Ugandan youth have lost their jobs and it is time we started initiatives to create new jobs. Hypno is committed to Uganda by building a plant to make the drink locally.”

He went on to further elaborate, “We believe in President Museveni’s message of Buy Uganda, Build Uganda. This is why we use Ugandan products in Hypno like coffee, sugar and others so the country can benefit directly and promote it.”

Although the investors behind Hypno drink are Turkish in origin, Kyeyune says they look at Uganda as their second home. This is why under their mother company Heritage Commodities, they decided to open up a branch in Kampala to distribute their products instead of simply importing them in.

Kyeyune explained that Hypno drink is healthy and has met all the standards set by the country’s Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

The drink can now be found in all major outlets across Kampala and very soon all over the country.