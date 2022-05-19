Police have kicked off investigations into circumstances under which a Link bus caught fire on Wednesday night.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, the incident happened at around 10pm when a Scania bus registration number UBD 269A belonging to Link Bus Company caught fire near Nateete, in Lubaga division.

“Our fire prevention and rescue services officers responded on time but fortunately, the fire had been extinguished by other first responders using a nearby fire extinguisher, water and sand,”Owoyesigyire said in a statement.

He noted that the bus was destined for Kasese when it caught fire while on the road.

“The exact cause of the fire has not been established, but preliminary investigations have attributed it to a short circuit in one of the head lamps. We did not register any injuries or deaths and neither did the passengers lose any of their items from the bus.”

The Kampala police mouthpiece said whereas the exact cause of the fire is not yet known, preliminary investigations indicate the bus had no fire extinguisher as is supposed to be with all vehicles.

“We advise all passengers and bus operators to have the fire extinguishers in place in case of a fire emergency.”

The development comes barely a week after government lifted the suspension it has imposed on Link buses after a grisly accident in Fort Portal that killed over 20 people a few weeks ago.

The suspension was lifted after the bus company promised to come good on putting in place measures for the safety of passengers and other people on the road.