The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has this afternoon revealed that Parliament will work towards fulfilling the constitutional mandate of ensuring that the final budget draft is processed and delivered today.

The assurance came this afternoon as she opened plenary that commenced today.

Today’s plenary session for parliament had been scheduled to start at 10am but Speaker Among was informed that the budget committee needed more time to finalise the matter before their presentation could be tabled.

“We got some challenges with the budget committee that is still considering the budget and remember the deadline is today. We have to finish the budget. I pray that you consider my apology,” Among said.

“As you are aware, we have a constitutional obligation that we must finish the budget process.”

The budget is expected to be tabled by the chairperson of the Parliamentary Committee on budget Mr Patrick Isiagi.

The projected budget for the financial year 2022/23 is shs47 trillion.

This is however yet to be debated and approved by Parliament .