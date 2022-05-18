The UN Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Hannah Tetteh has thanked the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) for its role in bringing peace and stability in Somalia since 2007.

Tetteh made the remark on Tuesday during a meeting with the Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempijja at the ministry’s headquarters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In her remarks, she reiterated the importance of cohesion among major partners together with the Federal Government of Somalia (FGS) to enable the smooth transfer of security responsibilities from African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to Somali National Security Forces (SNSF) by December 31, 2024 when ATMIS is expected to fully exit Somalia.

“There is need for concerted and coordinated efforts from all the partners so as to enable Somalia to achieve its National Transition Plan,” Tetteh remarked.

ADVERTISEMENT

On his part, Minister Ssempijja underscored Uganda’s unwavering commitment to supporting Somali- led peace and security processes to achieve long term peace and development in Somalia.

“We do this in the spirit of Pan-Africanism. Not only for Africa, but for everybody to be safe, Somalia needs to be peaceful and stable.” Ssempijja observed.

Both parties agreed on the need to continue strengthening the discussions and areas of cooperation on regional security to achieve their shared vision of a peaceful and stable Horn of Africa.

The meeting was also attended by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Defence Rosette Byengoma, the Joint Chief of Staff Maj Gen Leopold Kyanda and the Defence Spokesperson Brig Gen Felix Kulayigye.