The Uganda Sport Climbing Federation(USCF) and Faiz Café Bistro in Wandegeya have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will enable the promotion of the climbing sport.

USCF is one of the newly certified sports associations in the country that is in charge of the sport of climbing.

The sport involves high-intensity climbing on relatively short routes and its distinguishing characteristics include preplaced bolts and an emphasis on the physical aspect of the climb rather than the destination or summit.

Sport climbing is a form of lead climbing which means that the climbing rope starts at the bottom, and the (lead) climber clips in as they climb. The sport can be played both indoors or outdoors by both men and women.

Speaking on Tuesday, the USCF president, Richard Assimwe McBond said that unlike other countries, in Uganda, a few sports disciplines are known to the public yet if promoted, a lot of money would be got from them.

“On the list of the most rich sports personalities, there are only two footballers. This is a signal that there are many other sports disciplines which can make people rich, apart from football. For us we think, if we promote the sport of climbing, we can help many people become rich but also fly the country’s flag high,”Asiimwe said.

“Uganda should not be known for only football but many sports disciplines. Sports personalities like Tiger Woods or the William sisters are rich because their sports disciplines were promoted which has seen their country’s flag raised high. I don’t see reason the same cannot happen here.”

He noted that with support from Faiz Café Bistro, they will ensure the game is promoted up to the lowest units in the country.

The Faiz Café Bistro CEO, Faizal Muyiga Kisiki said the MoU will ensure they inject money into the sport of climbing to make it popular among Ugandans.

“We need to promote and support young talents in the country as one of the ways of creating employment. This way, we shall develop the country but also the individuals,”Kisiki noted.

“We will ensure we support the participation of our country in the forthcoming Olympics games by funding the sport of climbing to be among the disciplines to be competed for. We can as well get visibility.”

He noted that by coming out to support the unpopular sport of climbing, many other well-wishers will be motivated to also offer support.