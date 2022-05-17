At least three people have been killed on-spot following a single fatal accident of a passenger taxi registration number UAX, 303F that was heading to Kampala from Masindi.

According to the traffic police PRO Faridah Nampiima, the accident happened around 11:30 am on Tuesday accident, about 10kms to Migyera Town.

“It is alleged that the taxi had a tyre burst, and lost control, overturning and killing three people on spot – two female adults and one female juvenile,” Nampiima said in a statement.

By press time, the injured had been rushed to nearby health centres for first aid treatment as police kick started with investigations.

The accident comes at a time when officials in traffic police and the Ministry of Transport are still perplexed about the increasing road accidents that many have described as “avoidable.”

In the last few months, accidents have been on the increase on various Ugandan roads.

Earlier this month, a midmorning accident at Ssebitoli along the Fort Portal-Kyenjojo road saw a Kampala-bound Link bus registration number UBA 003S overturned, killing 20 people on the spot ,whereas many were left injured.

A police report later that same week indicated that at least a total of 103 people were killed in a period of six days from various road accidents across the country.

According to the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa, on average Uganda loses 10 people per day who perish in road traffic accidents. The figure is the highest in East Africa.