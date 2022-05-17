The Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has threatened to refund the Members of Parliament who have been grumbling over the shs1 million deducted from their accounts to go towards the Jacob Oulanyah Trust Fund.

Following the death of his predecessor, Speaker Among asked MPs to contribute to the fund which was established to support his children and needy children in the country.

However, there have been reports that some MPs complained over the money deducted from their accounts.

On Tuesday, Among blasted the legislators for taking to the media to complain about the deductions, saying she is willing to refund the money deducted from their accounts.

“I have been following some news and the statements that some of us make in regard to the Shs1 Million that we passed in this House .It was passed and was adopted. Shs1 million was deducted and taken to the trust fund. It was an agreed position by all but you find members talking like we have removed Shs10 Billion from their accounts,” Among said.

In the communication, Speaker Among warned that MPs should desist from such debates since the decision was made and agreed upon by the whole house.

“Those who are not happy with the Shs1 million, kindly register your names, bring your names to my office and I will pay you cash.”