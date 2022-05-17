Singing brothers Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone and Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel have once again shocked revellers after the two shared a kiss on the lips while on stage.

The two brothers were performing during a concert in Bujumbura, Burundi.

It was during a stage session of Chameleone when the two swapped lips, with Weasel, later posting the picture and captioning it: “Forever and Ever”.

The two brothers are not strangers to the kissing situations, in November 2016 during a local concert in Kampala, Chameloene came on stage to replace Weasel and the two shared a kiss much to the excitement of the revellers.

Again in March 2022 during a family reunion, Weasel quickly stole a kiss from their other brother Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso.