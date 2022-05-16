The World Bank manager for Urban Development, Resilience and Land, Peter Ellis, has said the mid term review of the USMID projects will help to ascertain the progress of the works.

He made the remarks during a review workshop of the road projects in municipalities and cities being executed under USMID. The exercise kicked off today and is being attended by mayors and other urban authorities.

“This is an opportunity to critically assess the programme for completion purposes in the next 18 months. The purpose of this programme is ensure liveability of the cities where new infrastructure is being undertaken,” Ellis said.

The minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Judith Nabakooba thanked the World Bank for the project saying it has filled the gaps created by government’s limited resource envelope.

She added that the USMID mid term review comes at a time when Uganda is urbanising at a rate of 18% per annum. There remains huge urban demands.

“I appeal to the World Bank to support us with at least $750m; beyond the USMID additional funding, to enable us realise our infrastructure agenda in the urban areas,” she said.

Isaac Mutenyo the USMID project coordinator said through the mid term review, they want to among others see if the key objective of extending a new project to realise the goals of a national urban development, has been attained.

The State Minister for Urban Development Obiga Kania, said so much still needs to be done around smooth implementation of the project within the benefiting cities and municipalities.

“When the NRM came into power, emphasis was on the rural areas. Poverty alleviation programs were part of this. Opportunities in the urban areas, caused millions to relocate,” Obiga said.

“We would like to assure the Wold Bank that from the central to local governments, we shall reduce these challenges.”

He said the emergence of new cities has increased the challenges for USMID.

Arua City, for example now comprises 10 sub counties but with serious infrastructure constraints.

This applies to Mbale, Mbarara and Jinja. We therefore, must improve infrastructure in these areas.

“Our projects therefore, under USMID are encouraging the lower units to ensure proper physical planning. Utility lines such as power, water and internet need to be taken care of them in the planning and implementation phase,” Obiga advised.