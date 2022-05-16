The UPDF has said they are still hunting for a soldier who shot and injured a traffic police officer in January in Ntinda.

In an incident that happened in January, Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he towed a UPDF Toyota Prado TX registration number H4DF 1391 that had earlier been involved in an accident.

As the Prado TX was being towed to Kira road police station, another UPDF vehicle commanded by Maj Alpha Okua intercepted the breakdown and an argument started as the soldiers didn’t want the vehicle to be taken to police.

A bullet was fired injuring the traffic police officer whose leg has since been amputated.

On Monday, when asked about the latest update about the incident and whether the suspect has been arraigned in courts of law, the UPDF spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said the prime suspect is still on the run.

“We are still looking for him. He is nowhere to be seen but the hunt is still on,”Kulayigye said.

He however assured the public that the hunt will not end until the suspect is arrested.

The army spokesperson also noted that they are still taking care of the medical bills for the amputated traffic police officer.

The development comes days after a similar incident in which a soldier was involved in a scuffle with a traffic police officer on the road.

A bullet was released that hit and damaged one of the vehicles of a civilian.

Members of the public have cried out over impunity by security personnel and several other government officials who misbehave because of the offices they hold.