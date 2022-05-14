The 3:00 am prayer works. God does amazing things. But it’s about time you stop bothering God about small small issues and actually put in the work.

Your partner having a side dish is not normal. Stop normalizing sin. Stop thinking that because you have heard so many stories about men having side dishes, it is normal. It isn’t.

Knowing that your wife or husband has a person on the side who is helping your marriage sexually and emotionally is not normal. Stop being okay with it.

You will always know when your person is stepping out on you. You have smelt the cologne that s/he comes back with every Friday night. Your heart keeps telling you not to confront them because it is 2022, and these things happen.

Yes, things happen. Yes, 7 out of 10 married people are having an affair. Yes, he has cheated before. Yes, you are also cheating. But this is all not normal or even okay. It’s time someone called you out on your stupidity.

Stop being okay with him cheating on you because it makes you feel good about your own cheating. Everyone will be judged different at the end of it all.

God is busy trying to fix hunger issues. He is busy with the tears of mothers in Ukraine and Russia. Iraq and most Arab countries and calling on the same Allah.

People who are waiting to have their first child after years of marriage are crying out to God, and then there is you who has denied your man sex for a month, calling on the same God to take away the side dish. Are you mad?

There is you who comes back home sexually satisfied, and you pretend to be dead asleep or very tired when your woman puts her leg on you, asking you to turn and dip it inside her.

God is seeing you and is not happy. When He brings that young man in between her legs, be as tired as you were that Friday night after an evening with your side piece.

Fix your sex life with your partner. So many sex styles in the away game have never stepped foot at home. Bring the game home and see how many goals you score.

Your wife didn’t wake up one day and decide to stop cooking your favourite meal. The one time she served it, and you told her you were not hungry, did all the damage.

Fix this instead of visiting a shrine about a young boy confusing your wife.

God just came out of the COVID prayers, and you are busy asking him for another lockdown when your man was stuck at home on the other side of the side-dish.

Don’t disorganize us with your crazy thoughts. Let God be and learn to serve that 69 without asking where he learnt it from.

Learn to pray for the sex life in your marriage other than praying that God should kill the side piece. Pray for your woman to be sexy again.

Pray that she starts feeling you the way she did before. Stop praying to God to keep the side dish a secret from your wife. Stop tiring, God.

Till next time, God is good…