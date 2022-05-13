Even when many people can’t to buy basics like sugar let alone buy luxuries like belts, the minister for ICT and National Guidance Chris Baryomunsi has urged Ugandans to “tighten their belts” as the only way they can survive through the current economic crisis.

“Tighten your belt” is an English idiom to simply mean that “spend less, be more frugal.”

This metaphoric term alludes to pulling in one’s belt after losing weight from not having enough to eat.

Speaking on Thursday via the NBS Frontline show, Baryomunsi, who is also the cabinet spokesperson said that the current crisis is global, and government can do little to nothing about it.

“Referring to this economic crisis as international may not be the solution, but it’s a fact,” Baryomunsi said.

“The solution to this economic crisis is to tighten our belts,” he added.

Baryomunsi, like most of the Ugandan government officials have always reiterated that the rising inflation has been fuelled by external factors on which they have no control.

President Museveni said early this month that the inflation was both man-made and natural.

“This problem is both man-made due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and can also be attributed to natural calamities like Covid-19 which disrupted distribution channels,” Museveni said, during the Labour Day celebrations at Kololo.

The president however said that he is not worried because he knows that his government will handle the problem just like they did with Covid-19.

Winnie Kiiza, the former leader of opposition in Parliament who is also a panelist on the NBS Frontline said that even though the problem is external, Ugandans want to see their leaders doing something.

“Other governments are doing something for their people, we want to see our government doing something,” Kiiza said.

Kiiza’s comments are not so different from the voices of concern among many Ugandans.

A number of activists and civil society groups have for month now been urging government to address the inflation in the country.

On Thursday, former FDC president Kizza Besigye resumed his “walk to work” protests in response to the inflation although he was arrested and taken back to his home.