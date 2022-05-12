The Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among, has made a cash contribution of Shs 50 million towards the preparation and organisations of this year’s Martyrs Day celebrations for the Anglican Church.

She made the revelation while meeting Anglican Bishops from Ankole led by Ankole Bishop Dr. Sheldon Mwesigwa at Parliament.

The Bishop commended the speaker and her deputy Thomas Tayebwa for their exemplary leadership based on openness, mutual respect and teamwork.

They also shared insights into the preparations leading to this year’s celebrations to be held at the Namugongo Martyrs Shrine.

In the same meeting, the speaker credited religious institutions for the pivotal role they have played in shaping the social values through faith-based teachings.

“I acknowledge the crucial role of shaping social values in line with faith-based teachings that our religious leaders have played,” she said.

After a two year Covid-19 break, Church of Uganda bestowed upon Greater Ankole Dioceses the privilege to host and organise this year Martyrs Day 2022.

Greater Ankole Dioceses comprises Ankole, West Ankole, North Ankole, South Ankole and North West Ankole Dioceses.

The celebrations shall be guided by the theme, “Baptised and sent to witness Christ with love and hope MT. 28:19, ROM. 8:35.”