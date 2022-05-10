By Victor Tayebwa

Uganda Electricity Company(UETCL) working with Operation Wealth Creation(OWC), have embarked on a sensitisation drive to educate residents against vandalism of electricity equipment. The sensitisation drive will take place in Kawanda, Kasana and Luweero areas.

Vandalism of electricity equipment remains a major concern in both urban and peri urban communities. It contributes to the energy losses registered annually by utility companies.

Fahad Segwanyi challenged communities to look out for transmission masts in their areas because their destruction affects services to them.

”People in areas of Kawanda, Katikamu should be our first askaris to tell us if there is any problem and also tell any person in authority in their area,” Ssegwanyi urged.

Segwanyi is the head of Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP) Kawanda transmission line.

Segwanyi’s concerns were echoed by Nehemiah Kiggundu, the transmission line inspector for east and northern region of Uganda. He noted that, “This vice is not only in Kawanda but also in places of Hoima, Masaka which were are aware of and we will take action.”

Fahad Segwanyi called upon President Museveni to approve the recently passed Electricity Amendment Bill to enable regulators effectively deal with vandals within the law.