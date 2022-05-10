The Directorate of Criminal Investigations Department(CID) has charged a teacher of Ambrosoli International School, Bugolobi for the alleged aggravated defilement of a three and a half year-old, female pupil.

It is alleged that Belly Kirimwimana during the month of February and March, used his finger to inappropriately sexually assault the girl victim.

The victim later took the courage and reported the gross misconduct to her parents.

Upon examination, the girl victim was found with bruises and signs of inflammation on her private parts.

Fred Enanga, Police spokesperson expressed concern that more children could have been victimised by this teacher, calling upon parents and the school administrators to try to talk to the children on whether they could have been victimised by the suspect or not.

“We want to thank the parents for reporting the matter to the police, and the school administrators for cooperating with us. It truly showed that their first priority was always their pupils. The teacher was charged to court and remanded till 24.05.2022,” Enanga said in a statement.

He urged all school proprietors and administrators to adopt best practices that promote the safety and welfare of children at school.

“They should always comply with law, by reporting all incidents of child sexual abuse, so that no teacher escapes from credible allegations of child abuse. In addition, thorough background checks are a MUST to ensure teachers with poor records are not hired,” he guided.

Enanga said that it is also necessary to establish and enforce rules, offer training and provide reminders about high risk situations.

He suggested that school children should never be left alone with a teacher or other staff in a private room, car or toilet.