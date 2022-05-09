Paul Orishaba

The incredible complexity of the gut and its significance to general health and well-being is a subject of increasing research interest in today’s medical community.

While in the past, the digestive system was looked ordinarily at as a simple, lengthy tube for facilitating digestion, absorption, and excretion, today’s conversation seems to expound on this in greater detail.

According to the article, “Gut Bacteria in Health and Disease” in the Journal of Gastroenterology and hepatology, a new era in medical science has dawned with the realisation of the critical role of the “forgotten organ,” the gut microbiota, in health and disease.

Different studies are continuously demonstrating that there are links between gut health and the immune system, skin health, mental health, autoimmune diseases, endocrine disorders, and even cancer among others.

It is notably important that a healthy gut principally depends on the balance in one’s gut micro biome that is, between good and bad bacteria.

When the gut micro biome has a healthy balance, good bacteria (probiotics) outnumber bad bacteria (pathogens) and consequentially contribute to your overall health and well-being.

But when your gut microbiome falls out of balance and into a state called dysbiosis, bad bacteria outnumber good bacteria ultimately leading to an unhealthy gut.

This is associated with stomach disturbances like gas, bloating, constipation, diarrhoea, heartburn, allergies, Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), and many others.

Besides stomach-related signs, the other observable signs of an unhealthy gut may include unintentional weight changes (gaining or losing weight without making significant changes to your diet or exercise habits), sleep disturbances, constant fatigue, skin irritation, and autoimmune conditions.

Think about it this way.

According to the global diabetes community website, bacteria that make up the micro biome are capable of sending inflammatory signals to the brain and elsewhere throughout the body, changing how food is digested, how hormones are produced, and how capable insulin is in lowering glucose in the blood, and among other influences.

Therefore, what then is to blame for the imbalance in one’s microbiota, you ask? It’s in the evolution of lifestyles.

Many facets of today’s fast-moving modern life such as high-stress levels, inadequate sleep, eating typical American highly processed fried diets that are high in sugar, and taking antibiotics can all jeopardise your gut micro biome.

Fortunately, there are substantiated naturally easy ways to help one balance their gut microbiota and ultimately enhance your gut health and these include; Eating right: Eat a wide range of plant-based foods which are high in fibre while avoiding highly processed foods that often contain ingredients that either suppress “good” bacteria or increase “bad” bacteria.

You can also consider taking probiotic supplements and probiotic foods like yoghurt that might encourage more microbes to grow.

If you can’t avoid oil, always choose extra virgin olive oil which contains the highest number of microbe-friendly polyphenols.

Lowering your stress levels: Fascinatingly, you can find herbs to help you deal with stress, for example, Ashwagandha, Rhodiola Rosea, Panax Ginseng, Holy Basil, and Astragalus.

There are also great essential oils like Bergamont and Lavender that you can diffuse to help you lower stress levels.

The others include more practical ways such as meditation, walking, massage, spending time with friends or family, decreasing caffeine intake, yoga, or another as simple as having a pet.

Get enough sleep: The human body works itself exhaustively both internally and externally. It is, therefore, important to prioritise getting at least 7–8 hours of uninterrupted sleep per night.

If you are finding trouble, consider herbs like valerian root while diffusing essential oils like Chamomile, Lavender, Marjoram, and valerian. Furthermore, always ensure that you have no distractions like electronics while going to bed.

Check for food intolerance: There is also a possibility that you might be having food intolerances if you are having symptoms such as cramping, bloating, abdominal pain, diarrhoea, rashes, nausea, fatigue, and acid reflux.

Consider seeking your dietician to help you to identify and remove common trigger foods. You will soon realize that having a healthy gut was as simple as removing culprit foods.

Finally, ensure that you are staying hydrated by taking adequate clean drinking water. There is evidence that it has a beneficial effect on the mucosal lining of the intestines, as well as on the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

The author is a Phytomedicine expert and naturopathic doctor