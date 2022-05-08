Innovators have come up with the Agrishare App that will help farmers solve a number of challenges as the go about their day today business in agriculture.

The new phone application will among others help farmer’s access farm technologies and equipment for hiring and use in their farms so as to increase productivity by linking them to service providers.

Speaking during the launch at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Kampala , the Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi said such innovations will help farmers make use of new technologies for better yields.

“This innovation will help farmers add value to the kind of work that they do. We are doing everything possible to get the country connected and with internet, such innovations will come in handy for use by farmers,”Baryomunsi said, adding that currently, at least half of the population in the country is connected to internet.

He noted that government will try to see how to the new innovation can be applicable to the Parish Development Model, the new program by government to help fight poverty.

According to Paul Zaake, the managing director of AgriShare, the application will be accessed by people from wherever they will be.

“For many years, farmers have failed to get a number of services because they don’t know where and how to access them. This application is coming to solve this. It can be accessed from wherever the farmers are,”Zaake said.

“Whether you are abroad or too busy to look for service providers in the agriculture sector, you will only need a smartphone and internet to access the services. For those who might always be busy in offices and are not able to tend to their farms, this application has a provision for someone to help you supervise it.”