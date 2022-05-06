After several delays a date has finally been set for a presidential election in Somalia.
MPs from the country’s upper and lower houses of parliament will choose the next president on 15 May.
President Mohamed Abdullahi “Farmajo” is seeking a second term but faces stiff competition from several candidates including two former presidents.
The election was postponed by more than a year because of a power struggle between Mr Farmajo and the Prime Minister, Mohamed Hussein Roble.
The timing of the vote ensures Somalia does not miss out on a $400m (£320m) financial package from the IMF.
It is set to expire unless a new administration is in place by 17 May.
Source: BBC
