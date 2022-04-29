Cente Tech has announced the appointment of Rowena Turinawe as head – ICT Advisory, Strategy and Research.

Turinawe joins Cente Tech from the National Information Technology Authority Uganda (NITA-U) where she has been serving in in a senior management role as Business Transformation Manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

At NITA-U, she provided oversight and support for the establishment of the e-Government Enterprise Architecture, development of the NITA-U Strategic Plan and e-Government capacity building across Government of Uganda.

She was responsible for realigning the way NITA-U operates including reengineering internal processes and how technology is used.

ADVERTISEMENT

Whilst there, she implemented the ICT approvals initiative across government where she led the team that designed, reviewed and streamlined over 470 requirement specifications for IT systems and equipment.

It is reported that owing to this initiative, government saved over $10M that would have been lost through purchase of non-essential systems or duplicated systems & applications.

She has a Master of Science in Information Systems and Change Management from the University of Manchester, United Kingdom. She has specialized qualifications that include: Change Management Practitioner (PROSCI), Senior Leadership Development Training (Strathmore Business School), COBIT 5, Information Technology Infrastructure Library (ITIL®), Project Management Professional (PMP®), and Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) among others.

Cente Tech’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Grace Ssekakubo said a critical enabler to achieving their strategy is to hire the best people out there and Rowena is testament to that.

“Rowena will help our clients deliver rapid, visible performance improvements in the short term while strengthening their organizations and positioning them to win in the future,” he said.