Kampala Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere has said government should not stop anyone from talking or making comments about the poison scare.

“I don’t see why someone is stopped from talking about an insect that might sting them. In this era of freedom, no one should be stopped from talking about poison. Stopping people from talking about it will only make matters worse,” Archbishop Ssemogerere said on Sunday.

He made the remarks at Lubaga Cathedral during the Easter service.

The man of God said the issue of poison scare is the big elephant in the rom currently , noting that everyone is free to discuss the same since it affects them .

He noted there is a lot of tension among Ugandans over their lives due to the poison claims but said it is a topic everyone must freely discuss without being gagged.

“The country is in fear, including myself. It makes me worry because it is being talked about. Some say we shouldn’t talk about it but that is wrong. Such(gagging people) is something of the past. This is an era of freedom. Why shouldn’t we talk about it(poison scare) so that those responsible deal with it?”

“Stopping people from talking about it will only make matter worse. If the poison scare is real, those responsible should sort it out and if not, people will continue to die naturally as it has always been.”

The Catholic church leader’s comments come a few days after police said they are soon summoning several people including minister, MPs an cultural leaders over recent comments in regards the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah.

“We are therefore summoning all those persons with other causes of death including poisoning for further interview and statement recording. These will include Hon. Godfrey Kiwanda Ssuubi who also mentioned Hon.Chris Baryomunsi, Hon. Gilbert Olanya, Hon. Santa Okot, Hon Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, mzee Nathan Okori and Bosmic Otim,”Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga told journalists on Monday.

The police spokesperson said all the accounts claiming Oulanyah had been poisoned will be put to test to prove their allegations which are contrary to the official media report.

“If there is anyone with contrary view, they should provide medical records to that point. We are investigating those with other speculative causes and asking them to substantiate the same. The basis of investigation is on the medical records we have and we want to speak to those with contrary records,”Enanga said.

His comments were further supported by the Internal Affairs Minister, Kahinda Otafiire who said there is nothing wrong in summoning an quizzing those who said Oulanyah had been poisoned.

“Nobody in this country is above the law. If there is a complaint about offending the law, it is the responsibility of the police to investigate that complaint and dispose it of ,” Otafiire said.