A total of 5100 families will receive several food items donated to them by Haba Na Haba, a Ugandan charity organization together with counterparts from the United Arab Emirates.

The initiative which is as a result of cooperation between Mohamed Bin Rashid Foundation of the Global Initiative of the United Arab Emirates and the Food Banking Regional Network to which Haba Na Haba is a member.

On Wednesday, the charity organisations kicked off the distribution of relief items to vulnerable families in the districts of Kampala, Wakiso, Mpigi, Mukono, Jinja and Kakumiro to enable them feed for one month.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shaban Bukenya, who represented the UAE Ambassador to Uganda applauded the charity organisations for the humanitarian spirit that he said ought to be emulated by many other organisations.

“We thank Haba Na Haba for such a humanitarian gesture that all Ugandans out to emulate. Ugandans should learn to help others who are in need,” he said.

Nakawa East MP, Eng Ronald Balimwezo said the relief donations will go a long way in helping the vulnerable at such a time when prices for most food stuffs are high.

“This is a blessing to the country that the vulnerable are being assisted with food and other relief items. We ought to appreciate such good hearted people who offer support in times of needs like these ones,”Balimwezo said.

“This relief support has come in at the right time when food prices have skyrocketed resulting into some families having one meal a day whereas others don’t have anything to eat at all.”

The director and co-founder of Haba Na Haba Food Bank, Jessica Bagenda said the relief items comprise of two kilograms of sugar, five kilograms of rice, six packets of milk, two packets of salt, one packet of wheat, one litre of cooking oil, four packets of pasta, five kilograms of beans, five kilograms of maize flour and a mosquito net among others.

“This is the fourth time we are distributing the relief items as a response to fighting hunger among the vulnerable people. The relief items include food and clothing which are the most needed by the vulnerable to take them for one full month,”Bagenda said.

She however urged Ugandans to also develop a heart of helping those in need, noting that there is surplus food in Uganda but most of it is disposed of.

Bagenda noted that the charity organization is also promoting community food banks at constituency level as one of the ways to reduce on the wastage of food.

“Where this has been piloted, it has seen reduction in food wastage but also loss at the same time redirecting the food to feeding within the vulnerable communities,” she noted.