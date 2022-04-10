It was a feast Rwabaragi village in Kagadi district on Friday as locals shared the meat of a stray lion that had been killed after injuring several people.

According to the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) Communications Manager, their team at Kibale National Park was informed by the Kagadi DPC of a stray lion that had killed several animals s in the area, prompting the UWA staff to swing into action to save the situation.

Hangi explained that their staff at Muhoro satellite outpost then got in touch with the DPC and later went with other police officers to Rwabaragi village, Mpeefu subcounty in Kagadi district where the lion had been sighted.

“Our objective was to assess the situation with a view of capturing the lion and translocating it to a protected area,” the UWA spokesperson said .

He however noted that upon reaching the area, it was found a crowd of communities had already started a manhunt for the stray lion that had already injured three people in the area, on top of killing livestock.

Armed with machetes, spears and clubs, the locals combed all bushes in search for the stray animal in a bid to kill it.

“The lion was already stressed and enraged by the presence and noise of a huge crowd that was following the lion with intention to kill it. Communities were asked to give way and let our staff and police handle the problem animal together with four community members, but instead more and more crowds gathered due to the noise and alarm that was being raised,”Hangi said.

He noted that their team was later joined by soldiers from the UPDF Battalion in Kagadi who took over command of the operation.

Jumps on soldier

According to Hangi, one of the soldiers sighted the animals and in trying to shoot it, it jumped onto him and he was seriously injured in the scuffle.

“Another soldier who was nearby shot the lion dead to save his colleague.”

Locals feast

According to the UWA spokesperson, immediately the lion was killed, locals who were already in pursuit of the animal gathered in big numbers and started skinning it and shared the meat amongst themselves.

“UWA staff pleas to handle the carcass fell on deaf ears and they were overpowered by the crowd. They only managed to secure the skin and the head from the carcass which were taken to police for record purposes and further investigations,” Hangi said.

“ We regret the incident in which this stray male lion lost its life and extend our sympathies to the communities injured by the lion during the hunt and those who lost their domestic animals to the lion whose origin is yet to be ascertained.”

He noted that UWA will support the injured with medical care but warned members of the public against attacking problem animals and instead report such cases to UWA or security.