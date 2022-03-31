Herbal medicine researchers have urged the government to enact and implement tough laws regulating herbalists as a measure to improve and standardise their work in the country.

Speaking to the media at Uganda Journalists Association (UJA) headquarters in Kampala, herbal medicine researcher, David Ssenfuka said many people disguise themselves as herbalists due to financial reasons without any knowledge thus putting their work at stake.

Ssenfuka, the proprietor of Leona Medical Research and Diagnostics Centre who recently claimed he had the potential to treat cancer and diabetes said the laws will help to eliminate quack herbalists in the industry.

“Many people have ignored herbal medicines due to ignorance leading to loss of our lives and what I think is to advocate for it because the whites use our medicine in a modern way to treat us at high expenses,” he said.

Ssenfuka applauded the media for the vital role they play in the world before pledging to support the World press Freedom day activities in particular; the media dinner which is to be held on May 3, renovation of the association headquarters and donating other equipment.

“I appreciate the role played by the fourth estate and I call upon them to always fight for our herbal medicine since they are the mouthpiece of each and everybody,” he said.