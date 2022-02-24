The State has withdrawn charges against Alex Twinomugisha, a man accused of murder but has been in prison for 22 years without trial and has consequently been released.

Twinomugisha was arrested on October 19, 1999 on allegations of murdering a person in Makerere areas and was eventually charged before Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court with murder and remanded to Luzira prison.

He last appeared in court in 1999 for mention of the charges but since then, the trial had never kicked off.

Twinomugisha,a UPDF child soldier was also accused and convicted over the murder of Tooro Prince, Happy Kijanangoma and after the Supreme Court quashed the life imprisonment sentence in Uganda , it was turned into 20 years imprisonment, a sentence he has since completed.

Recently, he petitioned the Civil Division of the High Court in Kampala seeking to be released unconditionally under Article 120 (3) a and b of the Constitution for not being committed for trial.

However, in a twist of events, the state on Thursday asked Buganda Road Chief Magistrates Court to allow it drop charges against Twinomugisha.

“This is to inform court that the Director of Public Prosecutions has decided to discontinue proceedings against Alex Twinomugisha charged with murder contrary to section 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act,” state prosecutor Joan Keko told court on Thursday.

Twinomugisha’s lawyers led by Geoffrey Turyamusiima didn’t object to the withdrawal prompting court to rule on the matter.

Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza consequently allowed the DPP to withdraw the charges .

“Whereas the accused was brought before the court and charged with murder and the Director of Public Prosecutions decided to discontinue proceedings against the accused person, it is hereby ordered that the accused person be set free forthwith unless held for some other lawful reason,”Singiza.

Twinmugisha was consequently released .

Free at last

Speaking shortly after the court directive, Twinomugisha said he was happy that at last he was free.

“I thank my lawyers for the spirited fight that has seen me released after 22 years in prison. I ma happy that at last I have gained my freedom,” he said.

He also applauded prison authorities that he said organized transformation programs for him that will enable him cope with life outside jail.

Twinomugisha’s lawyer, Goeffrey Turyamusiima said they will now be seeking for compensation from courts of law for his client’s detention for 22 years without trial.