Popular South African twins DJ duo Tarryn and Clairise, collectively known as TxC, are coming to Kampala this Saturday, February 27th, and Next Radio are making sure of it.

With the Amapiano craze steadily growing and capturing a big section of Ugandan music lovers, powering a concert featuring one of the leading DJ names on the Amapiano scene is a no-brainer.

The radio station, which also prides itself in having the best Amapiano and AfroHouse music show in the East African region, “4:4” hosted by Mwami Kiyimba, with this move further asserts its strength in entertainment, assuring its audience of the vibe as they promise in their tagline, “Issa Vibe.”

TxC is specifically popular for its vibes on the dancefloor and dance moves, which sets an ecstatic mood. The combo recently performed in the USA, Dubai, London, and across their home country, South Africa. This will be the first-ever international Amapiano act in Uganda and the duo’s first time in Uganda.

“Next Radio loves a good time and a great vibe, and for the past few years, Amapiano has been that vibe, a fast-growing and dominating music genre! Events are our thing, so when we got this opportunity to bring these kinds of musical events to Kampala, we had to do it! Issa Vibe,” said Next Radio brand manager Nicholas Ngobi.

Next Radio has come to be known to be niched to a growing young audience. It has committed itself to bring them the most exciting events – taking part in the “Mzansi Sundays TxC Concert” is a testament to this, ranging from Reggae to Amapiano, Hip Hop, Afro Beat.

The audience can win tickets when they keep it locked on 106.1 Nxt Radio or follow the social media pages at all times.

Amapiano vibes will occur at Panamera Bar & Restaurant, located in Lower Naguru, opposite Kampala Parent’s School. The venue will have a capacity of 2,000 attendees and follow all SOPs directed by the Ugandan government at all times.