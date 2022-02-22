HENRY MUGENYI

Kawempe North Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya’s mother has appeared at parliament to protest the continued detention of her son.

Christine Sanyu Nakajumba appeared outside the precincts of parliament wailing about the fate of her son.

Nakajumba said she had now spent more two months without being able to see her son who was arrested in September 2021.

Ssegirinya stands accused of being behind the killings in greater Masaka region that claimed close to 30 lives.

He is accused with fellow Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana. The pair have repeatedly applied for bail unsuccessfully.

The MPs deny the charges.

A distraught Nakajumba made her appeal for the release of her son to the deputy speaker of Parliament Anita Among and First Lady Janet Kataaha Museveni.

Before police could swoop in to arrest Ssegirinya’s mother, Parliament director of communication Chris Obore and Democratic Party president Norbert Mao intervened.

The two men condoled with Nakajumba assuring her that all is being done to ensure the speedy release of her son who has claimed to be unwell in custody.

Obore and Mao then led the National Unity Platform (NUP) member of parliament’s mother into the House to further discuss the matter away from public stares.

It is not clear whether Mao’s appearance had any connection with the protest or it was a coincidence. The president general of DP

Nakajumba’s protest about Ssegirinya’s detention comes at a time when the Director of Public Prosecutions told Masaka Chief Magistrates Court that enough evidence has been gathered to pin the suspects on four counts of murder, two of attempted murder, terrorism, and abetting terrorism.