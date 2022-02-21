Saint Mary’s College Kisubi (SMACK), one of the most prestigious secondary schools in Uganda has come under fire for publicising the fact that Solomon Sekayi, the son of Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine had been suspended over allegation of possessing marijuana.

The headteacher of the school Brother Deodati Aliganyira was quoted by one of the online news portals saying “this was the last warning” for Sekayi.

Sekayi’s suspension started on February 1 and ended on February 15.

However many social media users have said Aliganyira’s willingness to comment on what should otherwise be a private matter was either a sign of poor judgement or he is being unwittingly used as a pawn in a high stakes political game given the public status of his father.

They feared that this could affect the reputation of the school which has been painstakingly built over the years.

Alan Kasujja, a BBC journalist said as a father of a teenage son, he was baffled that SMACK could stoop this low.

“As a father of a teenage boy going through a critical stage.. trying to find himself.. experimenting with all sorts of ideas and things…I am baffled that SMACK would disclose/confirm such sensitive information about that young man,” Kasujja tweeted.

Collins Omondi Ayub said he actually thought this was a scam until he saw the part that the school confirmed. “Very sad,” he tweeted.

Another user said he hopes SMACK is not being used to tarnish the young boy’s reputation.

Kirungi Herbert, on twitter, wondered why SMACK had not publicised cases of indiscipline of other children as well.

Sirwomu Rogers said: “SMACK is being used and we know very well how it started but it’s about time…”

Kyagulanyi has not publicly commented on the matter.