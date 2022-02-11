The Minister of Foreign Affairs Gen Jeje Odongo has held talks with HE Matthias Schauer, who is the German Ambassador to Uganda following accusations the envoy contravened diplomatic protocol.

In a statement dated February 11, 2022, the Foreign Affairs Ministry noted that the meeting was held on Thursday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs offices in Kampala.

“They held productive discussions on issues of bilateral interest and agreed that in all engagements, established method of communication shall be followed,” the Foreign Affairs ministry noted.

Uganda accuses Germany of meddling in its affairs

The meeting comes barely hours after the Ugandan government had protested the decision by the Germany envoy to communicate with the Buganda Road Court over the situation of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija, who is charged with offensive communication.

According to the protest note that was seen by this website, government, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry said that the Germany envoy had sent a letter to Buganda Road Court in regards to an invitation of Kakwenza Rukirabashaija to Germany.

According to the Foreign Affairs Ministry, this communication to court was in breach of article 41.1 and 41.2 of the Vienna Convention Diplomatic relations.

The communication was not conducted through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its content in respect to the conduct of an ongoing case, is a clear interference in the internal affairs of Uganda and an affront to the independence of the Judiciary,” Foreign Affairs said in a letter that was dated February 7, 2022.

On January 25, Novelist Kakwenza was released on bail by the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Dr Douglas Singiza, after 30 days in detention.

Kakwenza, who had his passport retained as one of the bail terms had his request to get the passport back denied earlier this week.

He would later leave the country through a porous border with his final destination believed to be in Germany.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs have however noted in their letter that they is satisfaction that relations between Uganda and Germany are strong.