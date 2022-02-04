Democratic Party’s president, Nobert Mao has said his party’s doors are open to First son Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba should he be willing to work with them.

Mao was responding to a Tweet earlier posted by Muhoozi who is also the commander of Land Forces.

In the tweet, Muhoozi hailed Mao as the most brilliant opposition leader in the country at the moment.

Muhoozi went on to claim that the DP party president has the potential to become the president of Uganda

“My big brother Norbert Mao is the most brilliant opposition leader in Uganda today. He has Presidential skills.” Muhoozi said in a tweet.

My big brother @norbertmao is the most brilliant opposition leader in Uganda today. He has Presidential skills.

Commenting on Muhoozi’s tweet, Mao thanked the First son for the recognition and assured him that his party’s doors will always be open for him.

Mao added that DP believes in building bridges not walls.

“Thank you my young brother. I am glad you’re a member of the 5am Club. These days you’re in the business of opening closed borders. I assure you DP has never closed its borders. We believe in building bridges not walls. And amidst strong winds we build windmills!” Mao said.

Muhoozi’s tweet had stirred debate on social media.

However, according to Mao, those who felt offended by Muhoozi’s tweet are those suffering from ‘generational myopia’.

This tweet has drawn a clear line between those who know and those who understand! I'm glad @mkainerugaba doesn't suffer from generational myopia. You need a wide lens to overcome generational myopia. Otherwise you'll always be taken by surprise & end up wallowing in victimhood!

“This tweet has drawn a clear line between those who know and those who understand! I’m glad Muhoozi kainerugaba doesn’t suffer from generational myopia. You need a wide lens to overcome generational myopia. Otherwise you’ll always be taken by surprise and end up wallowing in victimhood!” Mao said.