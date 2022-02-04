By Richard Oyel

A woman irked by her husband’s decision to relay information about their marriage to the LC5 chairperson and his comrades has written to her husband resigning from the office of a wife.

Awor Esther Akot, a resident of Akwangagwel Village in Morum Sub-County, Abim District wrote to her husband Mr. Ariko John Alex informing him to stop referring to her as his wife henceforth.

The letter was copied to all clan leaders and all Respective Local Council Chairpersons. It was received by the Magistrates Court in Kotido on January 6th, 2022.

In the letter, Akot cautioned her husband that “it will no longer be business as usual” because she has moved on.

“The purpose of this letter is to officially inform you that business is no more for you to treat me as your wife.”

Akot maintains that she was most hurt by Ariko’s decision to carry information about their marriage and shared it to a gathering that included the LC5 chairman.

She says that following the move, Ariko returned and placed several conditions.

Now Awori claims that she will not be listening to her husband’s regurgitations, in any case, he should now communicate directly with her parents regarding the other aspects of ending the marriage incomplete procedure.

“In case of any marriage claims, please feel free to demand for them with clear documentation duly signed by my parents and possible witness,” she noted.

Okello Francis, a resident of the same village says that the couple’s problems emanated from Airko’s request to the LC 5 Chairperson to have his wife Awor withdrawn from the District Executive Committee as a way of taming her.

On learning about the plan, an infuriated Awor picked pen and paper and dismissed their marriage in writing.