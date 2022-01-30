Officials from Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) have said the company’s latest product, Tusker Cider will help create a steady market for apples grown by Ugandan farmers.

The cider, which is an alcoholic beverage made from apples, was unveiled over the weekend at an event at Legends Rugby Grounds and attended by UBL’s leadership, customers and several public and private sector stakeholders including Stephen Asiimwe, Executive Director of the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), former minister Henry Banyenzaki who is also the Director of Monitoring and Evaluation at Operation Wealth Creation and the Deputy KCCA Executive Director Eng. David Luyimbazi. Deputy Executive

Speaking during the ceremony, the chief guest, the State Minister for Finance in charge of general duties, Henry Musasizi hailed the beer company for always supporting the economy not only through taxes but also buying raw materials locally from farmers.

“We appreciate the role that UBL is playing in the sourcing of local raw materials for your products, thereby providing a ready market for agricultural produce and contributing towards the Buy Uganda, Build Uganda agenda,”Musasizi said.

He added that government’s National Development Plan (NDP) identifies agriculture as a vital growth sector to Uganda’s economy capable of reducing poverty and stimulating economic growth.

Eunice Waweru, UBL’s acting Managing Director, said, “Tusker Cider represents a whole new direction through which we continue with our proud 75-year legacy of contributing to the growth of the Ugandan economy. In the coming years, it will be made from 100% locally sourced apples, under our Local Raw Materials (LRM) program.”

The brewery’s Local Raw Materials (LRM) program seeks to build a strong and resilient supply chain to satisfy the business’ annual demand for high-quality inputs like sorghum, barley and cassava while empowering smallholder farmers all over the country.

According to officials, the program which started almost 20 years ago injects over shs 45 billion annually for the purchase and distribution of agricultural inputs and modern machinery to over 30,000 farmers that supply over 95% of the raw materials used by the business, with a goal of sourcing 100% by 2030.

Officials from the beer company said since the product is made from apples, Ugandan farmers will greatly benefit by supplying their apples to be used in the manufacture.