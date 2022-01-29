Stanbic Bank Uganda has kicked off the planting of 72 fruit trees at its tier one branches across the country in honour of the fallen Bank of Uganda Governor, Emmanuel Tumusiime-Mutebile.

Anne Juuko, the chief executive of Stanbic Bank Uganda who planted the first of 72 fruit-trees, a jackfruit, at the bank’s Kyambogo branch said these fruit trees symbolise the governor’s fruitful life, adding that they as a way of preserving his legacy.

“The most important work of the Bank of Uganda, any central bank, is to ensure price stability (inflation control). It is easy to take this work for granted until you live in countries where the price of basic commodities like salt changes every day; that is when you start to appreciate the importance of price stability,” said Juuko.

Juuko said fortunately for Uganda prices have generally been stable for the longest of time and they have to thank Mutebile who spent years ensuring the country’s macroeconomic stability, for that and many other achievements.

The Kyambogo University Deputy Vice Chancellor, Dr. Maria Musoke who also planted a tree, lauded the late governor saying that he dedicated his life to serving his country.

“As a botanist, I am glad that Stanbic Bank has chosen to honour the governor’s life by planting these fruit trees which means Professor Mutebile may have died physically but through these plants, his legacy shall live on for generations to come and the fruits of these trees shall be enjoyed just like the country benefited from the many years of his fruitful service,” said Musoke.

Mutebile who served as Bank of Uganda governor for over 20 years will be laid to rest on Sunday January 31, 2022 in Kabale.