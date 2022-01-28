The Inspector General of Police, John Martins Okoth Ochola has appointed Senior Superintendent of Police, Claire Nabakka as the new deputy police spokesperson.

Nabakka will replace Assistant Commissioner of Police, Polly Namaye who was last year sent to South Sudan for a foreign mission.

Prior to her appointment as the deputy police spokesperson, Nabakka was serving as an administrator at the Senior Command and Staff College, Bwebajja in Wakiso district along Entebbe road.

She will now deputise Commissioner of Police, Fred Enanga, the Police spokesperson.

Nabakka’s appointment according the message, takes immediate effect.