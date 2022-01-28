The chairperson of Citizens’ Coalition for Electoral Democracy in Uganda (CCEDU), Dr. Miria Matembe has tendered in her resignation letter after serving the non-governmental organization since 2019.

In a letter dated January 25, 2022, addressed to the Secretary of the Board, Robert Sempala, Matembe’s resignation took effect immediately.

“In line with Article 20 (a) of CCEDU’s Constitution I therefore tender my resignation from the position of chairperson with immediate effect. Please communicate my resignation to the membership of the organization as required by our Constitution,” she said.

Matembe’s resignation comes at a time when CCEDU is currently under suspension from conducting election-related activities over allegations that the organisation has been partisan in conducting its activities, which is in breach of electoral observation guidelines.

Matembe noted in her resignation notice that under her leadership, she has spearheaded several practical steps to overturn the suspension by responding to issues raised by government, but this has not materialised.

She noted that in her understanding, the suspension is about her political ideas and beliefs and therefore saw it fit for her resign in the interest of the organisation.

“I realise that CCEDU’s indefinite suspension was and continues to be as a result of my personal political beliefs. I have been seized with useful information to the effect that this non-conclusive response from both the NGO Bureau and the Electoral Commission our line partner institution is because of my political standing in the midst of the current political environment.

The former ethics minister turned rights activist is a vocal critic of the government and said that she believes her resignation will give the organisation a second chance to live.

Under Matembe’s leadership, CCEDU’s institutional membership grew to several reputable organisations.

In addition, CCEDU’s individual members have increased from 302 in 2009 to over 25,018 in 2019 when she took over the mantle.