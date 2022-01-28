At least nine people have been killed and several others are missing after heavy flooding in the southwestern district of Kisoro, Uganda Red Cross has said.

“Due to the flooding situation in Kisoro, Uganda Red Cross has responded to the affected communities. 9 people confirmed dead and eight bodies have been retrieved,” the body said.

The State Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Esther Anyakun and Kisoro Woman MP who also doubles as State Minister for Youth Sarah Mateke joined the relief distribution exercise in the area.

Anyakun thanked the first responders such as Uganda Red Cross, local leaders and community members for coming to aid survivors in addition to timely response by the district leadership for the efforts.

Irene Nakasiita, Uganda Red Cross spokesperson said heavy rain on the slopes of Mount Muhavura on Monday sent floods, mud, boulders, and debris crashing through parts of Kisoro District, destroying homes, roads and infrastructure.

“There’s still a need to address more humanitarian issues arising. We delivered relief to aid families affected by disasters as a lifesaving intervention. We have assembled emergency relief for 300 selected families affected by heavy rains and floods in Kisoro. We purpose is to give hope and restore the dignity of those affected,” she said.