Telecom company, Airtel Uganda has launched a new data bundles targeting customers who capitalize on the productivity they have in the morning and take them through the day.

Named the Good morning bundle, the new product that goes for shs5000 for 2GBs will be subscribed for between 12am and 11:59pm but can be used 24 hours.

“Now that the economy has just reopened, we thought of a product that will support businesses. We understand the zoom meeting, research work and making of orders are mostly done in the morning when one is still fresh with ideas. This data bundle will be the ideal answer to the customers and businessmen’s queries,” said David Birungi, the Public Relations Manager for Airtel Uganda.

“The reopening of the economy needed that level of support and that Airtel is committed to supporting Ugandan, this is the product that can ably support Ugandan businesses.”

According to Jowelia Nabakka, the head of data and devices at Airtel, the new product will give customers the push they need as they go about their businesses which are mostly active in the morning.

“We went for this idea so that a customer can wake up with Airtel. We are dedicated to make sure every time a person wakes up, they thing about Airtel. The customer can buy it between midnight and 11:59am but is valid for 24 hours,”Nabakka said.

“The bundle is not limited to any website but can be used for everything you want on the internet. “

She explained that whereas the company has an almost similar product, the Good morning bundle can be used for 24 hours while the night bundle can only be used between midnight and 10am.