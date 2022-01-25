The deputy chairperson of the National Prevention of Trafficking in Persons, Agnes Igoye, has cautioned social media users against sharing pictures and videos of teen mothers and pregnant girls who are at school.

Two weeks before the full reopening of schools, the Ministry of Education and Sports instructed all primary and secondary schools to allow pregnant students to return to school to complete their education.

However, Igoye said there are some social media users who have been taking pictures of these pregnant girls, an act violate teens’ privacy since many are still underage.

“Those who are taking pictures of young mothers studying, please let them study. I urge police in all districts to protect the girls. It is wrong. I haven’t seen any pictures of the men that impregnated them. Those girls have gone through a lot already,” said Igoye.

She noted that such behaviour is wrong and immoral therefore if caught they will be punished according to the law.

“If you receive that picture and you also forward to other groups, there is a trail .We request the investigative officers in all districts in Uganda to follow anyone who is forwarding pictures of girls who are pregnant and are in schools studying, disturbing their peace,”she said.

She asked parents whose children are being tormented to report to the authorities so that serious action is taken against the perpetrators.

Experts said there is need for change in attitudes towards pregnant girls, their contribution in school, and subsequent re-entry to school.