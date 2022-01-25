The state prosecutors in the case of satirical writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija have told court that police is still carrying out investigations, almost a month after the commission of the offence.

Kakwenza was arrested on December ,28 from his home in Kisaasi over offensive communication for his tweets on December 24, 2021 that were allegedly offensive to President Museveni and Commander Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

On Tuesday, when the case came up for mention, the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate, Dr.Douglas Singiza tasked the state to explain whether they are ready for the hearing of the case to kick off.

However, in response, State Attorney Joan Keko said investigations are not yet complete, asking for more timr.

“We are not yet ready(for hearing). I believe if you granted a short adjournment , we would be able to fix this case for hearing,”Keko told court.

When asked to disclose some of the evidence they intend to use in the matter, the state prosecutors insisted that they would be comfortable disclosing everything at a later stage but not now.

“On the partial disclosure , the prosecution will be comfortable with 100% disclosure in this matter.”

Speaking in response, the defence lawyers led by Eron Kiiza told court they are ready to defend their client but noted this will depend on the disclosure by the state.

“As soon as disclosure is done, we shall give an indication that we are ready for hearing,”Kiiza said.

The trial Chief Magistrate said he would give the state chance to complete investigations by the end of this week for trial to kick off next week.

“I want to direct the state to have done disclosure by January 31 so that trial kicks off on January, 1,2022 because once we start, we shall not stop,”Dr.Singiza said.

He adjourned the matter to February 1,2022.

Charges

Kakwenza faces charges related to offensive communication contrary to section 25 of the Computer Misuse Act 2011 for allegedly abusing President Museveni and the Commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba through social media.

“On December, 24, 2021, Kakwenza Rukirabashaija in the Kampala district willfully and repeatedly used his twitter handled to disturb the peace of his excellency the president of Uganda General Yoweri Museveni with no purpose of legitimate communicate,” the charge sheet read in part.