Angella Nantege

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected many people’s lives.

For the elderly like Nuriat Nalubwama, the effects have been very devastating.

Alone. Frightened. Destitute. Desolate. Those words can’t aptly describe Nalubwama’s poor state.

Nalubwama’s house in Manyagwa 2 village in Entebbe, is not fit for occupation. It is an old mud and wattle house which has clearly seen better days.

“Raising all the 17 children is not easy but with God’s grace we are surviving. Life is not good for we have to sleep in a single room that is cracked and almost falling down on us,” she said.

Before Covid-19 in 2020, Nalubwama was working as a cleaner at Botanical Gardens where she used to earn 65,000 a month. Currently she is out of work and has turned into a beggar.

“There is no other job that I do. For years now, I have worked as a cleaner in these gardens but we were stopped from working when the gardens closed due to the pandemic. So up to date we get support from the community and the Red Cross association gives us a hand whenever possible,” a teary Nalubwama narrated.

17 grandchildren are quite a big number and when we asked Nalubwama where their parents are, she said she had seven children and four of them died leaving her with grandchildren.

“I gave birth to seven children but four died leaving me with my grandchildren. I have to take care of them because they have no where to go to. If only I had someone to help me. Raising them single handily is hard,” she narrated.

Nalubwama is blessed with a golden heart. Despite her situation she says that amongst the 17 children is a one Muzeyi whom she adopted after he was dumped on the shores of Lake Victoria.

She said: “He was wrapped in a piece of paper with the inscription: ‘I am leaving this baby here for whoever can take care of him. He is nine months old.'”