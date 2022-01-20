Political activist and academic, Dr. Stella Nyanzi has yet again left the country, citing political persecution and threats to her life.

In a post on her verified Facebook account, the human rights advocate noted that she knew it was time to flee yet again when detained writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija was abducted from his home.

“I knew it was time to beat it and flee (yet again). I refuse to be gagged. I refuse to be silenced! Critical writers must never be threatened merely for writing critically about brutal abusers of power flourishing under dictator Museveni,” Nyanzi said in a post.

Nyanzi said that she breathed a “heavy sigh of relief” when she boarded the plane to Germany and it actually took off, noting that last time, there were attempts to take her off a loaded plane.

The 45-year-old-academic-turned-activist flew out with all her children, which points at a longer stay in Germany, as she studies the situation in Uganda.

This is the second time in nearly two years that Nyanzi flees the country over political persecution reasons.

In February 2021, Nyanzi fled to Kenya by bus, disguised as a banana seller in order to beat security at the border, saying that her life was in danger. She would later move to Germany, before returning to the country.

In an interview with NBS Television upon her return, in April 2021, Nyanzi claimed that she had been receiving many phone calls that made her afraid for her safety.

Nyanzi went on to claim that many Ugandans have quietly sought asylum or sanctuary in neighbouring countries including Kenya, due to political reasons.

She was previously a lecturer at Makerere University, specialising in anthropology and human sexuality.