Investigations into the incident in which a UPDF soldier who shot a traffic police officer have indicated that the suspect currently on the run works with the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence(CMI).

In an incident that has been condemned by many, especially on social media, Police Constable Robert Mukebezi was shot and injured as he towed a UPDF Toyota Prado TX registration number H4DF 1391 that had earlier been involved in an accident.

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said as the Prado TX was being towed to Kira road police station, another UPDF vehicle commanded by Maj Alpha Okua intercepted the breakdown and an argument started as the soldiers didn’t want the vehicle to be taken to police.

“In the process, the soldiers shot and injured the traffic police officer. This was an act of impunity, brutality and unprofessionalism by the individual officers,” Enanga said.

The police spokesperson explained that CMI had partnered with police and Military Police to look for Maj Okua and all the occupants of the vehicle that intercepted the breakdown in a bid to ensure they face the wrath of the law.

Enanga insisted that the group will face charges related to attempted murder and misuse of a fire arm.

When asked about last year’s directive by President Museveni to have all traffic police officers armed, Enanga said whereas some of the senior officers have pistols, others move with Field Force Unit or general duty officers while in operations but noted the force has made an order for pistols to ensure all traffic police officers are armed.

The Sunday morning incident underscored the level of impunity exhibited by a number of security officers and others in positions of power .