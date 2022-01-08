Schools are reopening. At least in Uganda. And all you are doing is assure your woman that you are busy looking for school fees. Everything else she will have to figure out.

You have even suggested that she quit her job so that all things home and children can be managed.

In this new year, let’s live with facts. Let’s learn to understand certain things about relationships and work towards having better relationships and sex life.

Naturally, when men marry, expectations change. They expect the woman to adjust everything in her life to fit the man and his demands.

This includes expecting her to leave her job to take care of the home and children when they come along.

Only a stay home mom knows and understands how things fall apart so fast and how fast the love fades away.

And this woman always finds ways to make herself happy. She gets on with this new world and opens up to people who pay attention to her.

Routine can make or kill anything. Routine kills the sex life. Especially when one person meets the world on a daily and the other person is closed off and is expected to adjust to the new normal.

This housewife is willing to open her legs to a man who fills in when your attention is busy at work.

Don’t be surprised if the nail salon man chews her. The attention she gets from this human is something you are busy giving to other people and work.

When she is done dropping off the kids, meeting with other housewives for gossip, she has a few hours at the salon, and this “cutex man” is asking her all the right questions

Nothing turns on a woman like a man who pays attention. This nail man will ask about her broken nails, why she looks tired, and even offer solutions at his level.

Eventually, he will offer to do her nails in the comfort of your home, and that’s how she gets chewed while you flirt with your secretary.

A housewife attracts men that admire the mother in her. Men love a woman that can take care of her children, and these men are usually the men that notice that she is the one doing all the things her own while you slave away.

When you think the school runs will keep her grounded, the other men start seeing the mother in her and want all of it.

They will chew her. They will chew the part of the mother they admire in her. Housewives know what time to fix this leg in.

Because they have all the house chores in check and have probably solicited some help, they have time to window shop and meet men on lunch break doing the same.

Most men who chew at lunchtime chew housewives en route to pick your children at 4:00 pm. They leave home at 1:00 pm, go to a hotel, get laid for 2 good hours. The man goes to work to sign out, and she goes to school to pick the children.

A working wife is too busy minding work and family that they rarely give in to the advances of all these men in their life. Now that schools are reopening, it will be hard for her to fix to get laid.

She is running around making sure that home is okay and that work gets done. She can barely breathe and later on serve leg on the side.

So instead of keeping her home thinking, you are grounding her, let her keep busy with work and home, and maybe just maybe the whore in her will keep in check.

Till next time, let her work.