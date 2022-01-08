The government has warned that all schools that will not speak out in case of an outbreak of Covid-19 among learners when schools re-open will be closed indefinitely.

Schools across the country are expected to reopen starting Monday, January 10, 2022, after nearly two years of closure.

Speaking to journalists while launching the school-based surveillance system that will be used to track Covid-19 cases, Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu, who is the State Minister for Primary Education sent a stern warning to schools.

Kaducu said that schools that will hide or fail to report Covid-19 cases this time will face closure since they have been warned and trained enough on how to handle outbreaks in their schools.

“This time, schools that will hide COVID-19 cases after all this training will be closed,” Kaducu warned.

Kaducu also warned teachers against using fake Covid-19 vaccination cards, saying the government has a database and will be able to differentiate between the true and fake cards.

In June 2021 at the peak of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country, the President ordered the closure of schools in order to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Several parents were however left stranded and frustrated when they found out their children were sick with COVID-19 but the teachers had concealed the information.

A student who spoke to NBS Television then, from a school we shall not mention, said that their teachers had refused them from telling their parents about the sickness.

About the new school-surveillance system

Speaking at the launch, the state minister for primary education said that in this system, data about schools will be linked with respective health teams at the district level using digital and hard copy tools to prevent and manage COVID-19 outbreaks.

Kaducu said that “all health teams are alert, and we are mapping the schools to the nearest health centres where we have rapid testing kits.”