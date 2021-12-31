Born-again pastors under their umbrella organisation, the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, have dissociated themselves from Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s practices, outbursts, behaviour and doctrine.

Bugingo, the vision bearer of House of Prayer Ministries last week denied ever being introduced as the husband of longtime lover Susan Makula.

Bugingo and Makula held what was assumed to be a customary marriage ceremony on December 7 in Kawuku, Entebbe.

However, this angered many including some of his fellow pastors who accused him of embarking on a new marriage before he had fully dissolved the one with his legal wife Teddy Naluswa.

In a statement seen by The Nile Post, Born-again pastors said they were concerned with what has been appearing in the electronic and print media concerning the comments and practices of Bugingo regarding his marital issues.

They said this is contrary to Christian ministerial ethics and practices and as church leaders they preach and teach marital faithfulness, forgiveness, and reconciliation.

“Therefore, we hereby denounce, and dissociate ourselves from Pastor Aloysius Bugingo’s practices, outbursts, behavior and doctrine. We therefore do not recognise his ministry until we see genuine repentance and an acceptable change,”read the joint statement read in part.

Whereas Bugingo does not recognise or subscribe to any of the umbrella organisations that bring together evangelical and pentecostal churches for mutual support and accountability, these pastors said they feel that the matter relating to him and his wife has escalated to a level that concerns them.

“As brothers, ministers of the gospel, elders and leaders of the Church, we felt the obligation to intervene in this grave matter,” read the joint statement in part.

In May, 2019, Bishop Lwere, the general overseer of the National Fellowship of Born Again Pentecostal Churches of Uganda, accompanied by three elders; namely, Apostle Alex Mitala, Elder Peterson Sozi and Bishop Morris Bukenya met and admonished Pastor Bugingo to stop using the pulpit and media to settle his family and marital issues.

They told him it was totally unethical and unbiblical to discuss his wife in public, and advised him to separate church and family matters and he promised to stop and it was agreed that these elders would observe him for three months.