The Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga has asked the media to always report the truth and ensure that the stories are balanced through making enough research on a matter before publication.

While speaking to the journalists during the end of year party that he organised to appreciate their work, Mayiga noted that it is very unfortunate that some journalists report fabricated news before seeking clarification from the concerned people, adding that this must stop as Ugandans usher in 2022.

“You find someone fabricating news about the kingdom, be factual. How can we bring back Buganda on top [if you publish fake news]? Learn to carry this noble duty with professionalism. The country will trust you. Ugandans will love news,” he said.

He asked the government to prioritise the media if Uganda is to prosper in the right direction.

“Be it Parliament of Uganda, courts of law, none of them can fully fulfil their responsibilities without the media. Ugandans cannot know the responsibilities and the performance of these agencies unless the media is involved.So the media is very important in the growth of the nation, ”he said.

Prince David Wasajja asked the media to follow the norms of the kingdom and continue to prioritise five tenets that the kingdom has been pushing for the development and prosperity of the citizens.

“Before the Katikkiro took office, the issues regarding dissemination of news from the kingdom to the people were a very big challenge. It was sporadic. It depended on the collaboration between the officials and the media,” he said.

He also applauded the katikkiro for supporting and prioritising the media, adding that such a good relationship should be maintained as we usher in a new year.