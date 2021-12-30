The National Unity Platform (NUP) die-hard councilor James Mubiru has expressed disappointment with the party’s leadership, instantly turning to Museveni’s government for financial support for a medical emergency.

Mubiru, an LC 5 councilor for Rubaga North III in a letter to the Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja said he would love the Prime Minister’s office to intervene and help with a financial incentive to enable him to travel abroad for treatment.

“Greetings from the bottom of my heart and let me take this opportunity to thank you for the good work of serving our nation directed towards securing the future of Ugandans. I hereby request your esteemed office for financial support towards my travel abroad for further medication,” Mubiru wrote.

At the height of the previous general campaigns in 2021, Mubiru was arrested and detained under the jurisdiction of the army court for donning a red beret which according to prosecution, is a monopoly of the armed forces and act which is contrary to section 164(i) of the UPDF Act 2005.

Following six months in detention, Mubiru was later granted bail in August and consequently sworn in the office having missed the election and inauguration while he was under lock and key.

However, the NUP die-hard has been battling a medical condition for the last couple of months and has been in and out of the hospital.

He says doctors at Rubaga hospital diagnosed him with complications to his liver, advising him to seek further medical attention.

According to a medical report from AgaKhan hospital availed by Mubiru and colleagues, the 31-year-old politician is battling toxic elements in his body.

“Diagnosis found include Liver cirrhosis and Pancreatitis. It’s a trying moment for me right now because I don’t know what’s next. Doctors have told me if I don’t hurry for medication in America or India or Germany, it will result in Cancer. Kindly stand with me on +256704945585,” Mubiru tweeted on December 22nd.

He also adds that he has tried to reach out to the NUP leadership including the party president Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine but he has been disappointed by the slow response to his situation.

“I have tried to look for funds from my party leaders including the party president Hon Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, the leader of the opposition, Members of Parliament, Mayors, the diaspora community, etc but what I can say is that I am disappointed by their slow response yet my situation is worsening,” Mubiru continues.

He says he already has Shs6m to start up and is in need of an extra Shs25m to facilitate his travel to Kenya for medical attention.