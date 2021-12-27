The Rotary Club of Bugolobi MorningTide has responded to the call by Rotary Uganda and rolled out a mass Covid-19 vaccination drive in Nakawa division.

The president of the Rotary Club of Bugolobi MorningTide, Mariam Tauba told the media that Rotary has been a long time partner of the government in several areas of focus.

“Health has been at the helm of this partnership with the biggest global fight of polio eradication across the world. Covid-19 is before us and as a service oriented organisation, we thought it wise to extend our efforts to the ministry of Health but most importantly to the people who need these vaccines the most,” she said.

The Rotary district governor elect, Peace Taremwa, told a news conference in Kampala that over 100 rotary clubs will work with the Ministry of Health, Private Sector Foundation Uganda, Uganda Health Federation and Coca Cola Beverages Africa, to roll out Covid-19 vaccines across the country.

The partnership saw many people benefit from the villages of Banda 1, Banda 2, Banda 3, Mbuya Kinawataka and Kireka.

According to club officials, residents overwhelmingly turned up for the day-long exercise. Officials revealed that over 300 people were vaccinated.

The club encouraged people of Banda to remain vigilant, follow Covid-19 measures and ensure that they vaccinate or complete vaccination accordingly.