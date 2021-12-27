The National Unity Platform (NUP) has denied reports as untrue that the party accepted facilitation meant for opposition political parties from the Inter-Party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD).

This follows claims made by National Resistance Movement (NRM) Communication Manager, Rogers Mulindwa who claimed that NUP led by Robert Kyagulanyi is one of the beneficiaries of the funds given to opposition parties by IPOD.

Appearing on NBS Television, Mulindwa accused NUP leadership of receiving IPOD funds yet fail to turn up for meetings.

“NUP took the IPOD money, but they don’t want to come for the sittings. They should accept the reality that NRM is the ruling party, come we work together, and get back to politics in 2026,” Mulindwa told NBS Television.

However, NUP on Monday, rubbished Mulindwa’s claims and clarified that they haven’t joined IPOD nor received any money from the platform.

“For the record, NUP declined to join IPOD for reasons well stated, and has not accepted any facilitation from them.We are aware of the funds given to political parties under IPOD, but we declined all of them, as long as Museveni continues to use it to legitimise his illegitimate gun rule,” NUP said.

The opposition party said it only gets financial support through contributions from its MPs as well as funds allocated by Parliament to the political parties in parliament.

“There are also several members who continue to donate, especially in support of medical treatment for injured comrades,” NUP added.

NUP says Mulindwa’s statements are a clear manifestation that he is being used by Museveni’s regime to spread lies and propaganda.

“General Museveni and all those who work for him are liars.They have misruled our country through lies and propaganda. It is even more shameful that some of these liars are old enough to be grand fathers, yet they come out with straight faces to tell lies,” the party said.

IPOD was established in February 2010 by six political parties which signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to govern the multiparty platform.

Despite being the leading opposition party in Parliament, NUP has declined joining IPOD saying the platform is only used by party heads to meet for a cup of tea and photo opportunities.