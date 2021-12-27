Police have arrested 21 more people over their involvement in the activities of a newly formed rebel group that targets police posts to rob guns to extend their activities.

Following a series of attacks on police posts mostly in Kiboga and Mityana districts where officers are killed and their guns taken, security last week announced they had made a breakthrough into the activities of Ugandan Coalition Forces of Change (UCFC), a new rebel group whose motive was to cause the change of government in Uganda using the power of the gun.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing journalists on Monday, Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga said in another operation, a total of 21 more suspects were arrested over their connection to the group.

“We expanded our operations to arrest more 21 people to bring the total number of suspects to 29. The 21 were got from Kiboga, Mityana and Kassanda and on interrogation it was found out they had undergone training in the group’s camps,” Enanga said.

According to Enanga, most of the suspects had been recruited from Wakiso district and taken for training before joining the rebel ranks in Mityana where they were promised heaven on earth after overthrowing the current Ugandan government.

The police spokesperson however noted that security organs will not rest until all members of the new rebel group are arrested and taken to face the wrath of the law for declaring an armed rebellion against the Ugandan government.

He also warned youths against being duped into joining such rebel activities, noting that they will face consequences.

“Those asking you to join rebel activities have their own selfish interests. You should shun them. We shall continue carrying out operations against such rebel or terrorism groups,”Enanga said.

He also dismissed claims that certain groups of people are being targeted because of their faith or religion ,noting that only those involved in criminal activities are the security focus.